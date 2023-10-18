CWC 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Express Solidarity With Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas War; Fans Barred From Raising Placards In Bengaluru

The fans coming in to watch Match 18 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 will not be allowed to raise any placards in support of either Israel or Palestine amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

There have been multiple instances of fans holding placards in support of Israel in its ongoing war against the Hamas group during this World Cup.

Placards were raised in Ahmedabad and Delhi by some spectators during India matches but it won't be allowed any more.

Not only placards, but they also won't be allowed to yell slogans endorsing the Israel or Palestine narrative.

Pakistani cricketers meanwhile, expressed solidarity with Palestine by posting pictures of the flag on their social media accounts.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Muhammad Nawaz raised some eyebrows on took to X to post pictures of the Palestine flag.

Earlier in the tournament, Muhammad Rizwan faced backlash from the Indian cricket fraternity after he dedicated his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka to the "brothers and sisters of Gaza" amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The International Cricket Council initiated a probe into the matter but cleared Rizwan after speaking to the Pakistan team management, who said that the statement wasn't political.

ICC was satisfied with the explanation and the Pakistan wicketkeeper, who scored a century in a record chase against Sri Lanka, wasn't asked to take down the tweet.

Cricketers have found themselves in trouble in the past for expressing their personal thoughts on politics and wars on the field but there no ban on posting on social media, allowing players to make general statements.

