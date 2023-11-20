 CWC 2023 Final: Mohammed Shami 'Thankful To PM Modi' For Visiting Indian Dressing Room After World Cup Heartbreak
CWC 2023 Final: Mohammed Shami 'Thankful To PM Modi' For Visiting Indian Dressing Room After World Cup Heartbreak

India went down by 6 wickets against Australia in the summit clash to lose their one and only match of the tournament after registering 10 wins on the trot.

Updated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the team's dressing room after the ICC World Cup final defeat in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

India were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs by the Aussies who chased down the target in 43 overs thanks to Travis Head's 137-run knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi consoles Team India

PM Modi came to watch the match towards the final stages of the second innings and presented the World Cup trophy to Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

He then went over to the Indian team dressing room after the post-match presentation to meet the players and boost their "spirits" following the heartbreaking defeat.

Shami's message for fans and PM

Shami, who was the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup with 24 scalps, took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the Prime Minister for coming to meet them.

A picture of the 33-year-old hugging Modi has gone viral on social media.

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" Shami tweeted.

The wait continues

India's long wait for an ICC trophy will now continue with the last title coming under MS Dhoni in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

India's next assignment is only a couple of days away as they will take on Australia once again in a three-match T20I series from November 22.

