IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Named Player Of The World Cup With 765 Runs, Mohammed Shami Ends With Most Wickets

India might not have won the ICC World Cup 2023 but two players from the team did finish on top of the run and bowling charts in the tournament.

Virat Kohli, who had broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs in a single World Cup edition, finished on top of the batter's list while Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler in the competition despite not playing the first four ODIs.

Kohli & Shami's record-breaking run

Kohli amassed a whopping 765 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of over 95 with three centuries and six fifties. His captain Rohit Sharma ended the tournament in second position with 597 runs at 54.27 followed by Quinton de Kock (594), Rachin Ravindra (578) and Daryl Mitchell (552).

Kohli bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his consistent run in this World Cup. He collected the award from BCCI president Roger Binny but he looked dejected as he came up to the stage for the post-match presentation.

Shami meanwhile, bagged 24 wickets from 7 ODIs which included three five-fors and a four-wicket haul. Shami pipped Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa by 1 wicket.

Travis Head joins elite list

Aussie opener Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his 137 runs in the final which helped his team chase down the target of 241 in 43 overs.

Head became only the fourth cricketer after Mohinder Amarnath (1983), Aravinda de Silva (1996) and Shane Warne (1999) to win the POTM award in the semi-final and final of a World Cup.