IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Modi Stadium Erupts At 127 dB As Fans Make As Much Noise As A Fighter Jet After Shami's 1st Wicket; Watch

The fans present inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday made almost as much noise as a fight jet after Mohammed Shami took the wicket of David Warner in the second over of Australia's run chase in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Chasing a below-par total of 241 for victory, Australia lost Warner after Shami got him to edge his first delivery to Virat Kohli at first slip.

The wicket led to a deafening noise inside the stadium with the decibel levels reaching 127 dB. Just to put things in persepective here, a military jet makes a noise of 130 dB at the time of take-off.

The noise levels went up again soon as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of the dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the 5th over to bring India right badck into the game after a disappointing batting performance in the first half.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had said before the match that they intend to silence the capacity Indian crowd and that is exactly what they did by picking wickets at regular intervals after opting to bowl first.

KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47) were the main scorers for India but the rest all failed to fire on a slow wicket at Motera.

The crowd were majorly quiet during India's innings due to the lack of boundaries and sixes after Rohit got out, but they have got their voices back again with India staging a fight back with the new white ball.

