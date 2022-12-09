Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on reports of him threatening to leave Portugal camp, here's what he said

Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out amid reports stating that he threatened to leave Portugal's camp in Qatar after being benched for the crucial Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (December 6).

Ronaldo, Portugal's most capped player and all-time leading scorer, was rested for their first knockout game on Tuesday, which they won 6-1, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

The 37-year-old did make an appearance in the match when he was brought in as a late substitute.

The Football Federation of Portugal (FPF) on Thursday refuted media claims that Ronaldo threatened to abandon the national team in the Middle East nation.

"The Football Federation of Portugal (FPF) clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team at any stage in Qatar," said the federation as quoted by ESPN.

"The level of commitment of Portugal's most capped international player was once again demonstrated ... in the victory against Switzerland," added FPF.

Now, Ronaldo has broken his silence on the whole episode.

"A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe in us! Strength, Portugal!," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter addressing the rumours in a post that was originally written in Portuguese.

Portugal are slated to face Morocco in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The European side had finished on the top of the table of Group H with six points under their belt.

However, they suffered a 0-2 defeat against Uruguay in its final group-stage match.

South Korea were the other team from the group to advance from group H.

