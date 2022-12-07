Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after being benched for crucial tie against Switzerland, here's what he said

Ronaldo came on in the 71st minute as Portugal ran riot over a hapless Switzerland |

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure after being benched for the crucial round of 16 tie against Switzerland. Portugal went on to win the game 6-1 courtesy to a brilliant hattrick by Gonçalo Ramos who replaced the 37 year old.

Ronaldo came on in the 71st minute as Portugal ran riot over a hapless Switzerland. Ronaldo did eventually find the back of the net but was ruled offside.

The 37-year old looked visibly unhappy as he cut an isolated look after Portugal's landslide victory. While the team celebrated and applauded the fans, Ronaldo walked out hastily into the dressing room.

Ronaldo has since then come out on social media to praise Portugal's performance.

"Amazing day for Portugal, with a historic result in the biggest contest in world soccer, Luxury exhibition by a team full of talent and youth. Congratulations to our national team. The dream is alive! To the very end! Come on Portugal!, Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos denied any rift betwen the two, Santos said Ronaldo was dropped for tactical reasons.

Santos is now presented with a selection headache after Goncalo Ramos's stellar display. A happy dressing room will be key as Portugal enter the late stages of the tournament. As was visible in the past few months, managing Ronaldo will be important to the dressing room peace.