WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to celebrate with Portugal teammates after win over Switzerland, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget on Wednesday despite Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last-16 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to set up a quarterfinal tie with Morocco.

Ronaldo started on the bench as Portugal ran riot with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

The 37-year-old was dropped by manager Fernando Santos after his blatant behaviour following his substitution against South Korea.

The superstar was brought on with 17 minutes left with his side already 5-1 up.

Ronaldo managed to score but his goal was disallowed for an off-side.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ronaldo was seen walking away into the dressing room while his teammates celebrated on the pitch after the match.

Ronaldo refusing to celebrate the win with the team and shamelessly leaving the pitch... pic.twitter.com/Ai5UNkpENi — Umer 🇦🇷 (@Iconic_Messi) December 6, 2022

After the game Santos denied Ronaldo was dropped due to his poor attitude.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Santos was quoted as saying by Goal.com: "I already explained it (the situation surrounding Ronaldo being dropped), I would not explain it again. They are different players. It was game strategy, all the players are different, I also launched Dalot, Raphael, however Cancelo is also a fabulous player. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland."

He added: "There is no problem between Fernando Santos and the captain of the national team (Ronaldo), we've been friends for many years. Players make decisions. Things do not affect us. I already explained, that part was completely resolved and he set a great example of a great captain."