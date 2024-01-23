'Climb The Tree & Hang Upside Down': Novak Djokovic Tells Nick Kyrgios For Grand Slam Success; Watch

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently revealed that he has a "special relationship" with a tree in Melbourne which he has been visiting for 15 years now.

The said tree is located in the Royal Botanical Gardens in the city but Djokovic has refused to reveal its exact identity as he wants to "keep it discreet" to himself.

But the 36-year-old did share with Nick Kyrgios that the tree helps him win Grand Slams on the tennis court. And he also gave tips to Kyrgios on how he can use the tree to win tennis tournaments like the Serbian legend.

Djokovic on Tuesday wrapped a 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory in three hours and 45 minutes against Taylor Fritz, who gained three places to take 9th spot on the world ATP rankings despite the defeat.

Djokovic revealed that he meditates under the tree to prepare himself for the Australian Open each year | Novak Djokovic Instagram

Djokovic teaches Kyrgios how to win Grand Slams

Djokovic awaits Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner or Russian fifth seed for a Friday showdown in his 11th semi-final appearance at the season-opening Grand Slam which he's looking to defend again this year.

"I'll show you the tree but you can't tell anyone, it's a big secret.

"So what you got to do is take off your shoes, climb to the highest point of the tree and hang upside down for 33 minutes and 3 seconds... And you're going to win a Slam," Djokovic jokingly told Kyrgios after his win over the American on Rod Laver Arena.

The Djoker tree in Melbourne

Djokovic first spoke about his "old friend" before the start of the season-opening Grand Slam last week and also revealed that he meditates under the tree to prepare for the Australian Open.

“There is one particular tree that I have been having a special relationship with for the last 15 years.

"That particular tree, I cannot reveal which one, I’ll try to keep it discreet for myself when I’m there to have my own time. I like to ground myself and connect with that old friend," Djokovic told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Novak gunning for 25th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Djokovic won the first of his 10 Australian Open titles 15 years ago, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2008 final. He is gunning for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title this year.

The victory over Fritz means that Djokovic's last defeat in Melbourne remains a fourth-round loss against South Korea's Chung Hyeon in 2018. The top seed has won his past 33 singles matches at Melbourne Park.

Notably, Djokovic has won all 10 semifinals and all 10 finals that he’s played in the Australian Open. This will be a record-extending 48th Grand Slam semi-final appearance for Djokovic.