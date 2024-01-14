'We Keep Messaging Every Now & Then': Virat Kohli On His Relationship With 'Text-Buddy' Novak Djokovic

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli opened up on his relationship with and admiration for World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Recently, Djokovic revealed that he and Kohli have been texting each other over the last few years but never got a chance to meet him. Serbian tennis legend added that he admires the achievements of former India captain.

"Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years. We haven't got an opportunity to meet each other yet, hopefully soon. But it's an absolute honour and privilege to speak and to listen to him," Novak Djokovic told Sony Sports.

In a video released by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Kohli spoke about how he got connected with Novak Djokovic and it's importance of having mutual admiration and respect for each other.

"I got in touch with Novak organically on Instagram and sent him a message on DM. He messaged me himself and checked whether the account is fake or not. But, it was legitimate. We got talking and keep messaging each other every now and then." the 35-year-old said.

"When I scored 50th ODI century recently, he (Novak Djokovic) put out a story on Instagram with such nice messages. It's been mutual admiration and respect, and it's really nice to connect with global athletes who are selling at a high level." he added.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲



Virat Kohli 🤝 Novak Djokovic



Two 🐐 🐐, one special bond 💙



Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy" 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen



𝙋.𝙎. - "Hey Novak 👋 - Good luck at AO" pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are among the most popular athletes in the world. Both superstars of respective sports have a massive fanbase across the world. Last year, Kohli emerged as the most searched cricketer on Google. Also, he is the most searched Asian personality on Wikipedia.