‘Say It To My Face’: Novak Djokovic Yells At Spectator During Round 2 Match At Australian Open 2024; Watch

Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic gave back to one of the spectators in the crowd during his 2nd round of the Australian Open game on Wednesday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Djokovic could be dared the spectator to come say it right on his face.

The incident happened when the 36-year-old was about to serve and heard some noise behind his back. He turned his back instantly and had some verbal war with the spectator before turning his attention back to serving.

Novak Djokovic Storms into the 3rd round of the Australian Open:

In a roller coaster of a match, Novak Djokovic, a 10-time champion on Wednesday showcased his resilience, holding off home favourite, Alexei Popyrin with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory in the second round of Australian Open 2924, here at the the Rod Laver Arena.

The 36-year-old Serbian maestro, grappling with a wrist issue, found himself in peril mid-match, teetering on the edge at 4-5 in the third set.

However, in a testament to his championship mentality, Djokovic conjured magic, saving four set points from 0/40 and seizing control of the match. As he navigated through the challenges, Djokovic extended his remarkable Australian Open winning streak to an impressive 30 matches.

The pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title remained firmly within his grasp, but it wasn't just history on the line. The coveted No. 1 spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings hung in the balance, with young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev eager to dethrone the Serbian titan.

With the clock ticking past three hours and eleven minutes, Djokovic's journey at Melbourne Park took another intriguing turn. His next adversary, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, emerged victorious in a straight-sets triumph against Gael Monfils.

The 30th-seeded Argentine set the stage for a showdown against the World No. 1, who holds a 2-0 lead in their Lexus ATP head-to-head series, triumphing in ATP Masters 1000 events in Rome and Paris in 2023.

(Inputs from IANS)