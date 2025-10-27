Who Was Rohini Kalam? All You Need To Know About India's Jiu-Jitsu Player Who Died By Suicide

Image: X

In a shocking incident, 35-year-old Jiu-Jitsu athlete Rohini Kalam, who represented India in the Asian Games, was found dead at her home in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Rohini’s younger sister, Roshni, discovered her body at their family residence in Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj. She was found hanging in her room and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Who was Rohini Kalam?

Rohini began her journey in 2007, with her professional Jiu-Jitsu career taking off in 2015. She was the General Secretary of Ju-Jitsu Association of Madhya Pradesh and Women's Athlete Commissioner of Ju-Jitsu Association of India.

Rohini represented India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and achieved the rare distinction of being the only Indian athlete selected for the World Games in Birmingham. Her medal tally included a bronze in the 48 kg category at the Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022 and another bronze in the duo classic event at the 8th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Jiu-Jitsu athlete commits suicide

Rohini’s parents were away from home when she commited suicide . Her mother and sibling were visiting a temple, while her father, a retired Bank Note Press employee, was out of the house.

A national-level competitor, Rohini had been working as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta. Her sister told police that she had been under severe job-related stress in recent weeks. “She was worried about her job. The faculty at her school were troubling her. Her school's principal was troubling her. I could sense it from the way she was speaking on her phone,” .

Family members revealed that Rohini had recently undergone surgery for a stomach lump and had faced persistent health issues since. Despite these challenges, she remained deeply committed to her goals including her aspiration to become an IPS officer and her dream of winning the prestigious Vikram Award, for which she had been applying for the past two years.

Police have registered a case at the Bank Note Press police station and have opened an investigation to thoroughly determine the circumstances surrounding the death.