 India's ODI Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer Under Observation In Sydney ICU Following Rib Injury, Recovery Time Uncertain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia's ODI Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer Under Observation In Sydney ICU Following Rib Injury, Recovery Time Uncertain

India's ODI Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer Under Observation In Sydney ICU Following Rib Injury, Recovery Time Uncertain

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia. | X @BCCI

New Delhi: India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney
Read Also
'I Could Have Killed Them': Liam Lawson Avoids Major Crash After Two Marshals Run Across Track...
article-image

The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

Read Also
Who Was Rohini Kalam? All You Need To Know About India's Jiu-Jitsu Player Who Died By Suicide
article-image

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against...

Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against...

Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs...

Mithali Raj Raises Doubts Over India’s Opening Combo If Pratika Rawal Misses WC Semi-Final vs...

Emotions Overflow! Commentator Breaks Down After Watching Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Together...

Emotions Overflow! Commentator Breaks Down After Watching Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Together...

India's ODI Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer Under Observation In Sydney ICU Following Rib Injury, Recovery...

India's ODI Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer Under Observation In Sydney ICU Following Rib Injury, Recovery...

'I Could Have Killed Them': Liam Lawson Avoids Major Crash After Two Marshals Run Across Track...

'I Could Have Killed Them': Liam Lawson Avoids Major Crash After Two Marshals Run Across Track...