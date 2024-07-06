 'Chahal Kyun Serious Hai?': PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal During His Meeting With T20 WC 2024 Champions; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Chahal Kyun Serious Hai?': PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal During His Meeting With T20 WC 2024 Champions; VIDEO

'Chahal Kyun Serious Hai?': PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal During His Meeting With T20 WC 2024 Champions; VIDEO

During the interaction with the players, Modi observed Yuzvendra Chahal in a bit serious mood and asked him, "Chahal kyun serious hai?" and then other Indian players burst into laughter.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Yuzvendra Chahal and Narendra Modi | Credits: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun banter with Team India's leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during his meeting with the Men in Blue after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg on Thursday, July 4.

Team India landed in Delhi after a long flight journey from Barbados, where they were stranded for three days due to Hurricane Beryl. After touching down in Delhi, the T20 World Cup 2024 winners headed to the ITC Maurya Hotel and took some rest before leaving to meet PM Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi interaction with the players, who shared their experiences of playing in the tournament. During the interaction, Modi and the Men in Blue shared a light-hearted moments where they were laughing and joking. In a video, Modi observed Yuzvendra Chahal in a bit serious mood and asked him, "Chahal kyun serious hai?" and then other Indian players burst into laughter.

Modi further said, "Haryana ka koi bhi waqti ho, voh har cheez mein khush rehta hai (A person from Haryana is always happy in everything.)"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chahal Kyun Serious Hai?': PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal During His Meeting...

'Chahal Kyun Serious Hai?': PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal During His Meeting...

MS Dhoni To Rohit Sharma: Star Indian Cricketers In Attendance For Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's...

MS Dhoni To Rohit Sharma: Star Indian Cricketers In Attendance For Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's...

'Didn't Like Chopping & Changing Too Many Things': Rahul Dravid Opens Up On His Stint With Team...

'Didn't Like Chopping & Changing Too Many Things': Rahul Dravid Opens Up On His Stint With Team...

Video: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav Honoured By Ambani Family For T20 WC Triumph...

Video: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav Honoured By Ambani Family For T20 WC Triumph...

Video: Mohammad Siraj Receives Massive Reception From Fans In Hyderabad After T20 WC 2024 Triumph

Video: Mohammad Siraj Receives Massive Reception From Fans In Hyderabad After T20 WC 2024 Triumph