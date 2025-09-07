Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video

Amanda Anisimova. | (Image Credits: X)

American Tennis player Amanda Anisimova couldn't control her tears after a comprehensive loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 Women's singles final. The youngster was seen hiding her face as tears burst out of her eyes following a straight-set defeat to the defending champion in the decider.

Although the 24-year-old had shocked Sabalenka in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final to knock the Belarusian star out of the competition, the latter proved to be too good this time around. It was also Anisimova's second successive Grand Slam final loss as she had lost in the Wimbledon decider to Iga Swiatek.

After the match, Anisimova explained her struggles about playing under a closed roof and revealed, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"It's been a great summer, losing in two finals in a row is great but it's also super hard. I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today. I haven't played on the court during the day with the roof closed. It was literally white, and I couldn't see the ball when I was serving the whole match. It starting from the warm-up. I was like 'this is really going to be a problem for me'. I didn't know what to do."

"I know how much it hurts losing in the final" - Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka, who defended her singles title successfully, offered words of encouragement to Anisimova, predicting her to win a Grand Slam soon. She said:

"I want to say, Congrats Amanda on reaching back-to-back finals. I know how much it hurts losing in the final but trst me when you win your first one and you're going to win your first one and you're going to win. You are playing some incredible tennis. Congrats to you and your team on the things you've been able to achieve since coming back."

Sabalenka also became the second player in Women's tennis history to bag back-to-back US Open titles after Serena Williams.