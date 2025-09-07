 Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video

Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video

American Tennis player Amanda Anisimova couldn't control her tears after a comprehensive loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 Women's singles final. The youngster was seen hiding her face as tears burst out of her eyes following a straight-set defeat to the defending champion in the decider.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Amanda Anisimova. | (Image Credits: X)

American Tennis player Amanda Anisimova couldn't control her tears after a comprehensive loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 Women's singles final. The youngster was seen hiding her face as tears burst out of her eyes following a straight-set defeat to the defending champion in the decider.

Although the 24-year-old had shocked Sabalenka in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final to knock the Belarusian star out of the competition, the latter proved to be too good this time around. It was also Anisimova's second successive Grand Slam final loss as she had lost in the Wimbledon decider to Iga Swiatek.

Watch the below video:

After the match, Anisimova explained her struggles about playing under a closed roof and revealed, as quoted by Sky Sports:

FPJ Shorts
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8

"It's been a great summer, losing in two finals in a row is great but it's also super hard. I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today. I haven't played on the court during the day with the roof closed. It was literally white, and I couldn't see the ball when I was serving the whole match. It starting from the warm-up. I was like 'this is really going to be a problem for me'. I didn't know what to do."

"I know how much it hurts losing in the final" - Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka, who defended her singles title successfully, offered words of encouragement to Anisimova, predicting her to win a Grand Slam soon. She said:

"I want to say, Congrats Amanda on reaching back-to-back finals. I know how much it hurts losing in the final but trst me when you win your first one and you're going to win your first one and you're going to win. You are playing some incredible tennis. Congrats to you and your team on the things you've been able to achieve since coming back."

Sabalenka also became the second player in Women's tennis history to bag back-to-back US Open titles after Serena Williams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025...

Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025...

'I Didn't Have Much': Aryna Sabalenka Drinks Champagne Before Starting Press Conference To Celebrate...

'I Didn't Have Much': Aryna Sabalenka Drinks Champagne Before Starting Press Conference To Celebrate...

From Courteney Cox To Naomi Watts: List Of Celebrities Spotted At US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

From Courteney Cox To Naomi Watts: List Of Celebrities Spotted At US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai': Cameraman Hilariously Tells Hardik Pandya After Team India's...

'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai': Cameraman Hilariously Tells Hardik Pandya After Team India's...

'Wow': Courteney Cox's Reaction Steals Spotlight As Aryna Sabalenka Plays Pinpoint Drop Shot During...

'Wow': Courteney Cox's Reaction Steals Spotlight As Aryna Sabalenka Plays Pinpoint Drop Shot During...