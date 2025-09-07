From Courteney Cox To Naomi Watts: List Of Celebrities Spotted At US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | September 07, 2025

American actress and singer Emma Roberts poses for a photo outside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(Credits: X)

American actress Jessica Alba poses for a photo outside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of US Open 2025 women's singles final.

(Credits: X)

British actress Naomi Watts enjoys the action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(Credits: X)

American actress Courteney Cox reacts to Aryna Sabalenka's drop shot in US Open game.

(Credits: X)

American actors Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach enjoys the action of US Open 2025 singles match.

(Credits: X)

TV Host and Comedian Stephen Colbert also made an appearance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open 2025 Women's singles final.

(Credits: X)

US comedian Chelsea Handler enters the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the big clash between Sabalenka and Anisimova.

(Credits: X)

American actor Walter Higgins (L) poses for a photo with Moss-Bachrach at the US Open 2025 Women's singles final.

(Credits: X)