 'I Didn't Have Much': Aryna Sabalenka Drinks Champagne Before Starting Press Conference To Celebrate Her US Open Win; Video
After being crowned US Open's women's singles champion again, Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was seen drinking champagne when she sat in the press conference in front of the reporters. In the video surfaced on social media, Sabalenka said she didn't have much after winning the crown and cheekily drank some before the presser began.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Aryna Sabalenka. | (Credits: X)

The 27-year-old, who had suffered a shocking defeat to her American counterpart Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final, defeated her rather comfortably at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open decider. Although Sabalenka failed to serve out the match when at 5-4, she recovered well to dominate the tie-break and eventually emerged victorious 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Watch the below video as the Tennis star says:

"Well actually, I didn't have much. We were just spraying it out. Cheers guys. I cannot be serious right now."

"I'm super proud right now of myself" - Aryna Sabalenka

At the post-game press conference, the Belarusian also claimed that she deserved to win the crown after all the hard work put in and handling the emotions the way she did. As quoted by BBC Sport, she claimed:

"This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that [because of] the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell [to the court], it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself."

Sabalenka also became the second player in Women's tennis history to bag back-to-back US Open titles after Serena Williams.

