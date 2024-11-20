'Can Watch Real Madrid Together': David Beckham Makes Post-Retirement Plans With Rafael Nadal In Heartfelt Message; Video

Image: X

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from the sport after Spain were knocked out of Davis Cup by the Netherlands. Rafael Nadal lost the final match of his professional career to Netherlands Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) on Wednesday.

Social media was flourished with congratulatory messages from various athletes following Nadal's farewell speech. Football legend David Beckham was among the host of athletes to send his wishes to his friend Rafael Nadal for his prolific career.

A video surfaced on social media where David Beckham sends a heartful message to Nadal in which he congratulated the Spaniard for his amazingcareer.

Beckham in his message said, “Hello, my friend! Rafa, congratulations on your incredible career . Rafa, I wanted to send my love and huge congratulations to you for an amazing career. Thank you for so many incredible moments and memories as a tennis fan, and for everything that you have done to inspire young people around the world.”

Beckham further made plans with Nadal to watch Real Madrid match together. The former England skipper said, "So, Rafa, the best thing about retirement is that we can now go and watch our beloved Real Madrid together. Hala Madrid! Wishing you lots of luck and happy retirement for you and your family. Kisses for you and your family.”

Beckham played for the Los Blancos between 2003 to 2007 during his playing days, while Nadal is a huge admirer of the Spanish giants

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career

Nadal finished his tennis career with 22 Grand Slams titles out of which 14 were French Open single titles. Besides the title at Roland Garros title, Nadal also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. Besides French Open Nadal found success at US Open as well winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Besides Grqand Slam titles, Nadal has won 92 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour-level titles, including 36 ATP Masters championship trophies.

He also secured an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making him one of three men's stars besides Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi to have completed a career golden slam by winning Olympic gold and all-major grand slam titles.