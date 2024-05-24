 ‘Be Honest’: David Beckham Trolls Wife Victoria Again Over ‘Working Class’ Comment In Netflix Documentary; Video
David Beckham has taken a jibe at his wife Victoria over 'working class' comment in Netflix documentary

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
David Beckham and his wife Victoria. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England football legend David Beckham has trolled his wife Victoria Beckham over an interview as a video of the same surfaced on social media on Friday (May 24th, 2024). With Victoria Beckham claiming that they are working class, the retired athlete admitted that he thought to himself that she must be honest.

In the video surfaced on social media during his interview in Netflix documentary, Beckham recalled how Victoria thought he had left the house, but reflected how he was stunned to listen to her comments.

"All of a sudden I heard my wife go" - David Beckham left stunned by his wife's comments

"It was Victoria's first day filming and she was sat there in the lounge looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher thought that I had left the house, but I was in the kitchen making coffee before I went to the office and put my headphones on. All of a sudden I heard my wife go, 'Well, you know we're down to earth, you know?" And I was like no, no, no. Literally, as soon as I heard her say, 'We're working class. I was like I stuck my head in and I was like, Be honest."

David Beckham called it a day in 2013 after a 20-year-career in league football. The midfielder made his England debut back in 1996, aged 21. He was also the custodian of most caps by an England mid-fielder until 2016.

