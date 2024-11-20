Rafael Nadal Retirement: Tennis Great Gives Emotional Speech After Retiring From Sport Post Spain's Davis Cup Loss; Video

Image: Davis Cup/ X

It was a bittersweet ending to Rafael Nadal's glorious career as Spain lost their Davis Cup quarter-final tie to the Netherlands in Malaga. Nadal ended his professional career with a loss but showcased a glimpse of his fighting spirit. Spain lost the tie 1-2 to Netherlands.

Speaking to the fans after the match, Nadal said, The titles, the numbers they’re there, and people probably know that. What I’d like to be remembered for more is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca,"

“I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one. I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same.”

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It’s over 20 years (career), good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain. I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved (even) more than what I had dreamed."

Rafael Nadal's ends career with loss

Overwhelmed by emotions, Nadal was seen wiping away tears during the Spanish national anthem. Once the match began, the former world no 1 switched on the Gladiator mode and displayed his never-say-die attitude.

Nadal, playing his first professional match since the Olympics in August, gave it his all, but it was not enough as he was defeated by World No. 80 Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6.

During a special ceremony, Nadal reflected on his career stating "A lot of people work hard. A lot of people try their best every single day. I’ve been very lucky. I just want to be remembered as a good person and as a kid who followed his dream and achieved more than I ever dreamed of."

Rafael Nadal's remarkable career

Nadal's legendary career needs no introduction. The 38-year-old finished his career with 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, which include 14 French Open crowns, four US Open titles and two Australian Open titles. Nadal achieved the Career Grand Slam by the age of 24, becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to do so, and later completed the double Career Grand Slam in singles. At Roland Garros he finished his career with a perfect 14-0 record in finals and a staggering 112-4 overall record, cementing his legacy as the King of Clay.