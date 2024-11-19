As Rafael Nadal prepares for the final match of his career, retired Tennis star Roger Federer penned down a lengthy and heartwarming post for one of his long-standing rivals. Taking to his official account on X, Federer congratulated Nadal on an illustrious career and recalled how the Spainard challenged him more ways than one on the field.
'Your Old Friend Is Always Cheering For You': Roger Federer Pens Heartwarming Note For Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Latter's Final Tennis Match
Rafael Nadal will play the final match of his professional Tennis career in the Davis Cup.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:00 PM IST