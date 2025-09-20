Brock Lesnar Attacks Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown, Hits Commentator With Two F5's; Video

Image: WWE/X

Brock Lesnar continued his wild ways by attacking Corey Graves and Michael Cole during latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole had planned a backstage interview with Lesnar, which Cole and Graves were discussing. As Cole got up to go back after they were told Lesnar was now ready je was shocked when Lesnar's music began to play and the star entered the ring.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brock pulled Cole down into the ring after lifting him up as he attempted to approach Lesnar. Cole was cornered against the corner after Lesnar dropped him. Graves rose at that point and entered the ring. When Graves attempted to calm Lesnar, he was given an F5 instead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lesnar swiftly ejected the officials and security as they descended on the ring. Then he picked up Graves once more and used an F5 to drop him. Then, yelling for John Cena and informing him that he was coming for him at Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar grabbed the cameraman in the ring.

Cena prepares for final battle against Brock Lesnar

John Cena and Brock Lesnar will open the WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. This will be the first one-on-one match between Lesnar and Cena since 2014, it is also Lesnar's first match of any kind in over two years, and one of the final bouts of Cena's career.

At SummerSlam last month, Cena dropped the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Afterward, Lesnar made his surprise return after a lengthy absence and hit Cena with an F-5.

Cena is in the midst of his farewell tour, as he will retire from active in-ring competition at the end of 2025.Lesnar and Cena have faced off many times over the years with both of them scoring some big wins. Their encounter at Wrestlepalooza may be the most unpredictable one yet.