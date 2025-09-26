'These Will Be My Last Months On Pitch': Ex-Barcelona Star Sergio Busquets Makes Emotional Post To Announce Retirement

Image:Sergio Busquets /Instagram

Former Barcelona and current Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to retire from football at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The 37-year-old midfielder made the announcement in a social media post. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the midfielder said, "These will be my last months on the pitch. I'm retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful. A heartfelt thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story."

Busquets also had some generous words for Barcelona as he prepares to wave goodbye to the beautiful game.

“Thanks to FC Barcelona, ​​the club of my life, there I fulfilled the dreams I had as a child, wore the shirt I loved in hundreds of matches, celebrated many titles and experienced unique moments at Camp Nou that I will never forget.”

Sergio Busquets career

The 37-year-old emerged through the ranks of Barcelona’s La Masia academy. The Spaniard spent 18 years at the club after making his senior debut in 2008. During his stay in Spain, Busquets played over 700 games, winning nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

He left the club to join Inter Miami in 2023 to reunite with former teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez. Busquets became part of Miami's history by playing an important role in the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup win, 2024 Supporters' Shield and setting the league record for most points in a single season.

Busquets will retire right as his original contract with the club expires. Inter Miami has qualified for the MLS playoffs, allowing the Spaniard one more opportunity to lift a trophy.

S[peakign about his international career he was a member of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, winning 143 caps. He retired from international football after the 2022 World Cup.