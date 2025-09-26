Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Defends His Controversial Gun-Shot Celebration During ICC Hearing After BCCI's Complaint; Says Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Also Did It

Sahibzada Farhan. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has remained ingrained that his gun-shot celebration during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India was not political. According to reports, the right-handed batter highlighted that such gestures are common during celebrations and that renowned cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have also done it before.

After scoring a crucial fifty against the Men in Blue during the September 21st clash in Dubai, Farhan celebrated the milestone by making the bat a gun and shooting with it. The celebration triggered plenty of controversy, especially with heightened tensions between India and Pakistan due to the recent military standoff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to India Today, Farhan defended his celebration during the ICC hearing, stating that it didn't stem from any political motive. According to the report, the 29-year-old said such celebrations are quite common during functions, especially weddings and claimed that former Indian cricketers have also done it. The hearing has taken place after the BCCI lodged a complaint against Farhan and Haris Rauf over making provocative gestures on the field.

Sahibzada Farhan out cheaply against Bangladesh but Pakistan win to reach the final

Meanwhile, Farhan managed only four runs in Pakistan's decisive Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in Dubai held on September 25, Thursday. The Men in Green's batting line-up once again floundered as they failed to gather any momentum in their innings. After dragging themselves to 135/6, Pakistan's bowlers fired on all cylinders to bail their batters out.

Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi snared three scalps each as Bangladesh were left 11 runs short of the target. It will also be the first time in Asia Cup history that India and Pakistan will lock horns against one another in the final.

The Men in Blue will start as overwhelming favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice in the competition.