 Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?

India remains the firm favourite to retain the title, while Pakistan will look to create an upset and avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the tournament.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Asia Cup 2025, which kicked off on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, has now reached its grand finale. For the first time in the tournament's history, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. India remains firm favourite to retain the title, while Pakistan will look to create an upset and avoid a hat-trick of defeats. As the excitement builds ahead of this historic clash, let’s take a look at the prize money that the winner and runner-up will take home.

Read Also
'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN...
article-image

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

According to reports, the winners of the 2025 Asia Cup are expected to receive $300,000 (around ₹2.6 crore). The runners-up will get $150,000. An official confirmation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is awaited, but the proposed amount would be an increase from the previous edition. Besides team prize money, players will also be rewarded for their individual efforts. Here's the breakdown of individual prize money

Player of the Tournament: ₹50 lakh

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Indian Uber Driver In UK Invites Lady Passenger For Dinner; She Demands To 'Set Her Up With His Son'
Viral Video: Indian Uber Driver In UK Invites Lady Passenger For Dinner; She Demands To 'Set Her Up With His Son'
Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli
Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO

Best batsman and best bowler: ₹25 lakh each

Man of the Match of the final match: ₹20 lakh

Read Also
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed...
article-image

Preview of India and Pakistan triology

When India and Pakistan take to cricket field on Sunday, the stakes could not get any higher as Asia will have a new champion. India will look to defend the crown, while Pakistan will try and upset the defending champions and avoid getting beaten for the thrid time in the competition.

The buildup to the match has never been more dramatic as this one. Both teams have filed case with ICC over players conducrt in the last two matches. A complaint was filed against SKY for his remarks on Pahalgam attack and not shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. BCCI on the other hand filed a complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for the gestures during the recent India vs Pakistan match on the Super 4 stage.

While SKY have pleaded not guilty to his comments, the news about any sanction of Rauf and Farhan is yet to be made

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Please Take This As A Cricketing Observation': Mohammad Kaif Clarifies His Tweet After Jasprit...

'Please Take This As A Cricketing Observation': Mohammad Kaif Clarifies His Tweet After Jasprit...

Centuries From KL Rahul & B Sai Sudharsan Help India A Gun Down 413 Against Australia A With 5...

Centuries From KL Rahul & B Sai Sudharsan Help India A Gun Down 413 Against Australia A With 5...

Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Says '6-0' Meant Nothing During ICC Hearing After Using Provocative...

Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Says '6-0' Meant Nothing During ICC Hearing After Using Provocative...

Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Defends His Controversial Gun-Shot Celebration During ICC Hearing...

Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Defends His Controversial Gun-Shot Celebration During ICC Hearing...

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?