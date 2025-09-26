Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions & Runners-Up Take Home After Final?

Image: X

The Asia Cup 2025, which kicked off on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, has now reached its grand finale. For the first time in the tournament's history, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. India remains firm favourite to retain the title, while Pakistan will look to create an upset and avoid a hat-trick of defeats. As the excitement builds ahead of this historic clash, let’s take a look at the prize money that the winner and runner-up will take home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

According to reports, the winners of the 2025 Asia Cup are expected to receive $300,000 (around ₹2.6 crore). The runners-up will get $150,000. An official confirmation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is awaited, but the proposed amount would be an increase from the previous edition. Besides team prize money, players will also be rewarded for their individual efforts. Here's the breakdown of individual prize money

Player of the Tournament: ₹50 lakh

Best batsman and best bowler: ₹25 lakh each

Man of the Match of the final match: ₹20 lakh

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Preview of India and Pakistan triology

When India and Pakistan take to cricket field on Sunday, the stakes could not get any higher as Asia will have a new champion. India will look to defend the crown, while Pakistan will try and upset the defending champions and avoid getting beaten for the thrid time in the competition.

The buildup to the match has never been more dramatic as this one. Both teams have filed case with ICC over players conducrt in the last two matches. A complaint was filed against SKY for his remarks on Pahalgam attack and not shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. BCCI on the other hand filed a complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for the gestures during the recent India vs Pakistan match on the Super 4 stage.

While SKY have pleaded not guilty to his comments, the news about any sanction of Rauf and Farhan is yet to be made