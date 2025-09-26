Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Brutally Mocks Bangladesh Fans With 'Naagin Dance' Gesture After Super 4 Clash In Dubai; Video

Pakistan cricket team (R). | (Image Credits: X)

A Pakistan fan was seen mocking a few Bangladeshi fans with the 'naagin dance' gesture after the Men in Green prevailed over The Tigers in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 to reach the final. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the other fans were watching the amusing scenes.

After Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali opted to bowl first, they had Pakistan in massive trouble as the two-time Asia Cup champions had failed to gather any momentum in their innings. Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 off 23 deliveries to drag Pakistan to 135/8 in 20 overs. But Pakistan came out firing on all cylinders with the ball as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets each to leave Bangladesh 11 runs short of the target.

Team India and Pakistan to face in Asia Cup final for the first time

Meanwhile, the two sides haven't played in a final of the Asia Cup before; hence, it is also a landmark moment in the history of the tournament.

India are serial winners, having won the trophy on eight occasions, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy only twice, the last of which came in 2012.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will start as overwhelming favourites for the final, given they have beaten their arch-rivals already twice in the tournament. The Men in Blue also have one game on Friday against Sri Lanka as they will look to iron out their flaws, especially related to their catching as it has been poor in the last two games.

Pakistan will need a massive effort in the final if they are to overcome the mighty Indian team and win their third title.