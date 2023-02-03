e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBorder Gavaskar Trophy: Extreme measures Steve Smith and Marnus Labuscagne are incorporating to tackle Ashwin & Jadeja

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Extreme measures Steve Smith and Marnus Labuscagne are incorporating to tackle Ashwin & Jadeja

Imitators and doctored pitches are the order of the day as Australia fine-tune a strategy they hope can help them knock over India on their home decks for the first time in a generation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The final frontier as Steve Waugh labelled it, Australia haven't won a Test series in India since 2004. India have won three back-to-back Test series against Australia the most recent coming during the 2020-21 series down under.

Read Also
Border Gavaskar Trophy: Here's how India cricketers preparing for Test series vs Australia, in pics...
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Steve Smith trains with 'Ashwin duplicate' ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy
article-image

Rigorous training camp in Alur 

The Australian team have taken a detour to Bangalore instead of heading straight to Nagpur. They are currently training at the KSCA ground in Alur. It is here the Australians are fine-tuning a strategy they hope can help them knock over India on their home decks for the first time in a generation.

With no tour game on schedule before the start of the series on February 9, Australia have pulled every stop to prepare for their trip to India. The most noticeable that went viral on social media was the presence of a bowler that bowled in the same tandem as Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin's duplicate, Maheesh Pithiya, is a 21-year-old from Junagadh, Gujarat, and made his first-class debut for Baroda in December. His bowling action has a strong resemblance to Ashwin, "who will be one of the biggest bowling threats to the Aussies during the four-Test series beginning in Nagpur next week".

Replicating pitches

Three pitches in the middle of the main ground in Alur have been prepared by the local Karnataka cricket association, with each taking more turn as their first training day wore on. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori's left-arm spinning throwdowns were particularly volatile by mid-afternoon.

A close up of the worn pitches Australia are training on

A close up of the worn pitches Australia are training on |

With the wickets to receive extensive foot traffic over the course of the mini-camp, it is hoped the surfaces will be turning square by the weekend, replicating what players are expecting in Nagpur, a ground with a reputation for big spin.

But Australia are adamant that facing the likes of Pithiya on surfaces tailored to what they expect to encounter in the Test series will prove far more beneficial than a practice match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Read Also
Australia pace great Jeff Thomson on bowling to Virat Kohli: 'Get him out of his comfort zone'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue': Jay Shah dismisses reports of India travelling for the flagship...

'Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue': Jay Shah dismisses reports of India travelling for the flagship...

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha, cricketers & dignitaries...

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha, cricketers & dignitaries...

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket; Rohit Sharma leads...

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket; Rohit Sharma leads...

DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

WATCH: Steve Smith trains with 'Ashwin duplicate' ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

WATCH: Steve Smith trains with 'Ashwin duplicate' ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy