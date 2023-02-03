Australia pace great Jeff Thomson on bowling to Virat Kohli: 'Get him out of his comfort zone'

Virat Kohli |

New Delhi: Former Australian great and legendary fast bowler Jeff Thomson feels Pat Cummins and co need to be patient against star India batter Virat Kohli ahead of the much-anticipated test series between India and Australia. According to Thomson, the Aussie bowlers need to get the star Indian batter out of his comfort zone. "It is no different to anyone else. If you are bowling to Virat, it's the same as anybody else. You try to tie him down, make him uncomfortable. Don't let him score runs as it is difficult to keep him quite as he has such wide range of shots. Make him take more risk. Get him out of his comfort zone, easier said than done. Good bowlers will be able to do so more often. That's how you bowl to great batters like Viv Richards, Greg Chappell and Sunny Gavaskar," said former Australia pacer Jeff Thomson on Backstage with Boria show.

Virat Kohli has roared back to form in ODIs and T20Is but is yet to score a ton in Test matches since November 2019 when he slammed a ton against Bangladesh in Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. "You can't back off. You got to use your head. It's your mental battle against him (Virat). The one who breaks first loses out. You got to be stronger mentally than him to get success. Good players - both batters and bowlers work that out. They got to have a Plan B or C and see what happens. Some days it doesn't work but if you know you tried your best and did not bowl too many garbage and make him score easy runs, that's what you can do," added Jeff Thomson.

