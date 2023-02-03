Border Gavaskar Trophy: Here's how India cricketers preparing for Test series vs Australia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both hit the nets ahead of the all-important series against Australia

All-rounder R Jadeja, who is returning to India squad agter a long injury lay-off, looked to get into the rhythm with a knock in the nets

KL Rahul, who recently got married, got his eye in ahead of the 1st test in Nagour starting on February 9

Virat Kohli resorted to workouts ahead of the crucial series

Captain Rohit Sharma and Subhman Gill during the net session in Nagpur

