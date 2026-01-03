 'Blaming Shah Rukh Khan Unfair...': Ex-Indian Cricketer Reacts On Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
Former India cricketer Atul Wassan said blaming Shah Rukh Khan over KKR releasing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unfair, noting SRK is not the sole owner and KKR wasn’t the only bidder. He said removing one player won’t have real impact, urged maturity, and added politics and sports are interconnected amid Bangladesh unrest.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Gurugram: Former India cricketer Atul Wassan believes that blaming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is unfair and removing one player will not make any difference after the BCCI's directive to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata-based franchise's roster.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI on Saturday that the apex cricket board has instructed the IKKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The BCCI's move came after the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political and public backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Following BCCI's directive, KKR, in a media release, confirmed the release of Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan's Statement

Speaking to ANI, Atul Wassan said the controversy is an expected fallout of the unrest in Bangladesh, but blaming Shah Rukh Khan is unfair because he is not the sole owner of KKR, and KKR was not the only team bidding for the player. He argues that removing a single player does not achieve any real impact or "revenge".

"... Whatever has happened has cascading effects, and these things were bound to happen in the backdrop of Bangladesh unrest. But blaming Shah Rukh Khan is unfair, as he is not the only owner of KKR and KKR were not the only team bidding for the player. Removing a player will not make any difference...," he told ANI.

"And just by removing one player, our revenge doesn't get fulfilled. And I think we should mature a little and think about it. If we have to show our anger to Bangladesh and make sure that they should not be able to take advantage of whatever is beneficial for them, then you did the right thing. But that decision, by pre-empting it, you put all the blame on KKR, or Shah Rukh Khan, that seemed a little strange," Wassan added further.

Wassan said while people say that politics and sports should be kept apart, both are interconnected and that the situation with Bangladesh should not be equated with India-Pakistan tensions.

"I think it's okay. People say politics and sports are different, but they're not. And we should not compare the situation of India and Pakistan with India and Bangladesh. The problem with Bangladesh can be improved. That country is also in turmoil. There is a lot of transition going on. So we should be a little patient. The government is very mature and understands how it is going," Wassan said.

Earlier, BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som on Saturday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision.

Som also targeted SRK and said that the actor has understood not to go against the "Sanatanis".

Speaking with ANI, Sangeet Singh Som said, "Thanks to BCCI for its decision in view of the 100 crore Sanatanis of India. We said yesterday that cognisance will be taken of this matter because the sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly... This is the victory of the Hindus of the entire nation." "Shah Rukh Khan has understood that he should not go against Sanatanis while living in India. He has also understood that thousands of Sanatanis have made him Shah Rukh Khan," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

