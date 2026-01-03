 Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND Vs NZ ODI Participation Subject To Fitness
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND Vs NZ ODI Participation Subject To Fitness

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND Vs NZ ODI Participation Subject To Fitness

India batter Shreyas Iyer is set to make his competitive return for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after recovering from a spleen injury suffered last October. He will play as part of his return-to-play process, but his availability for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand will depend on final fitness clearance.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND Vs NZ ODI Participation Subject To Fitness | Image: X

Mumbai: India batter Shreyas Iyer is set to play his first competitive match since sustaining a spleen injury last October when he turns out for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but his availability for the upcoming series against New Zealand will be subject to fitness.

Iyer had suffered the injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney and was hospitalised for spleen laceration with internal bleeding.

The BCCI had informed about Iyer's release in early November and the right-handed batter has been on a comeback trail since.

According to a source in the BCCI's Centre Of Excellence in Bengaluru, the 31-year-old will play in the 50-overs premier domestic competition for his home side Mumbai, but his availability for New Zealand series will be subjected to fitness.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump Confirms US Airstrikes On Caracas, Says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife Captured
Donald Trump Confirms US Airstrikes On Caracas, Says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife Captured
US-Venezuela Tensions: 'Captured' President Maduro & His Wife, Says Trump Hours After Airstrikes In Caracas - 10 Points
US-Venezuela Tensions: 'Captured' President Maduro & His Wife, Says Trump Hours After Airstrikes In Caracas - 10 Points
Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30, During Brazil Getaway—VIDEO
Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30, During Brazil Getaway—VIDEO
‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Ask If He’s The Same King Actor Fan - Watch Video
‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Ask If He’s The Same King Actor Fan - Watch Video
Read Also
Will Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Team Get Refund Of ₹ 9.20 Crore After Releasing Mustafizur Rahman? Check...
article-image

"Shreyas successfully completed the first 50-over RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026. He will be playing the Vijay Hazare match on January 6th as part of his second RTP match before final fitness clearance," the official told PTI on Saturday.

Iyer will thus be available to play alongside India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played his first game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 31 against Goa.

India will play a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is against New Zealand from January 11 to 31.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Blaming Shah Rukh Khan Unfair...': Ex-Indian Cricketer Reacts On Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy

'Blaming Shah Rukh Khan Unfair...': Ex-Indian Cricketer Reacts On Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy

Shubman Gill Health Update: India Captain Misses Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash, Punjab Coach Confirms...

Shubman Gill Health Update: India Captain Misses Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash, Punjab Coach Confirms...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Match On January 6, IND...

'Upon The Instruction Of BCCI...': KKR Releases Official Statement Confirming Mustafizur Rahman's...

'Upon The Instruction Of BCCI...': KKR Releases Official Statement Confirming Mustafizur Rahman's...

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Slams 34 In One Over With 5 Sixes In Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton For Baroda...

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Slams 34 In One Over With 5 Sixes In Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton For Baroda...