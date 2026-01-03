Shubman Gill Health Update: India Captain Misses Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash, Punjab Coach Confirms Reason

India captain Shubman Gill | X @ayush_m255

Shubman Gill missed out Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Sikkim in Jaipur on Saturday. India's Test and ODI captain was expected to feature for the game but was a late exclusion for the XI even as Arshdeep Singh featured in the side. It was later revealed that Gill's absence was due to illness.

“Shubman reached Jaipur on Friday, and was looking forward to play the game, but late in the night, he was not feeling too well, so he was advised to take rest,” Punjab coach Sandeep Sharma told Sportstar.

Gill's participation was always in doubt given the multiple delays his flight experienced. It is believed that Gill and Arshdeep were travelling together and both reached Jaipur late on Friday night. While Singh was fit and ready to go, Shubman was unwell and was advised rest for the game. Arshdeep infact made most of the opportunity, registering a player of the match performance by picking up 5 wickets.

Gill last played a competitive fixture in the IND vs SA T20I series. He was ruled out of the final two games of the series due to a foot injury in practice. Gill, the vice-captain of the T20I team, was then dropped from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad in favour of Ishan Kishan.

Shubman is expected to feature in the January 6 clash for Punjab against Goa on Tuesday and is likely to train on Sunday. The 26-year-old will then join with the Indian squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series, starting on January 11. Gill had missed the last 50-over assignment with a neck injury with KL Rahul deputising as captain. India are expected to announce the squad for the same on Saturday.