Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze Winner Vivek Sagar Spills Beans On Referee's Decision To Give Penalty Stroke To Germany In Semi-Finals; Says THIS On Vinesh’s Disqualification

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympic bronze medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to provide more opportunities for local sportspersons, citing that the job placements in the sports quota are fewer compared to other states.

As a member of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics, Vivek, who hails from Itarsi (Narmadapuram), shared his insights with Free Press on topics including the controversial semifinal penalty stroke and Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification.

Excerpts:

How does it feel to stand on the podium for two consecutive Olympics?

Standing on the podium for two consecutive Olympics is an indescribable feeling. It’s a mix of pride, relief, and sheer joy. It feels like all the challenges, the ups and downs were worth it. And the pride we feel in representing our country is second to none.

In the opening match against New Zealand, your goal gave India an early lead. How important is it to score in the opener to boost morale?

Scoring in the opening match is incredibly important for boosting the individual and team’s morale. It not only provides a crucial lead but also sets a positive tone for the rest of the tournament. That goal helped me build confidence and momentum, both individually and collectively.

As a midfielder, your role is crucial in both attack and defense. How do you manage these responsibilities, especially during high-pressure matches?

You could say that the role of a midfielder is like the backbone of the team, as they must support both offensively and defensively. Midfielders need to stay constantly alert and maintain a delicate balance. For instance, if I advance forward to support an attack, I can’t stay up front; I need to quickly return to my defensive position to help safeguard our goal. This constant switching between roles requires proper alertness on the field.

In the semi-final match against Germany, everyone questioned the referee’s decision to give Germany a penalty stroke.

What did you all think about it?

The ball appeared to be going out, but it wasn’t visible on the video camera, which should have at least resulted in a penalty corner, if not a stroke. Despite this, we discussed it and decided not to let it distract us. We focused on scoring a fair goal so that no one could deny it. It was Sreejesh’s last dance, and the entire squad wanted to win it for him.

How did that motivation influence the overall performance?

We were determined to win this for our goalkeeper, the great Wall Sreejesh. He has given everything to the sport, and it was our turn to give it back. Retiring an Olympic medal is the pinnacle of achievement for any athlete; it represents the ultimate accomplishment and is worth every effort and sacrifice. You were in Paris when the issue of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification arose.

Can you share how the situation unfolded for the Indian contingent?

When we watched her semifinal match, her performance assured us that a gold medal was almost guaranteed for India. However, we were all disheartened the next morning upon hearing about her disqualification. But when we met Vinesh, she greeted everyone with a smile; that smile gave everyone a sigh of relief. The MP government is providing funds and job opportunities through the sports quota.

In your opinion, are the job opportunities provided by the government sufficient enough?

The state government is providing good infrastructure and opportunities in various sports. However, the job opportunities offered by the MP government for sportsmen are comparatively fewer than those in other states. This lack of employment options often drives players from MP to seek opportunities elsewhere. I plan to raise this issue with officials and advocate for increased job opportunities for state players. By ensuring job security, we can encourage more players to stay in MP, which will enhance our state’s sports achievements and bring great laurels.