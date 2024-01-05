BBL 2023-24: Sam Harper Hospitalized After Nasty Blow To Head During Training Session, Condition Stable

Sam Harper | Credits: Twitter

Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper has suffered a nasty blow to his head during the practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, January 5.

Harper was training with the Stars ahead of their clash with Sydney Sixers when the ball struck on his head while batting at MCG. The 27-year-old had a severe cut on his throat after the ball was lodged under the grill of his helmet. Sam Harper was immediately attended by Melbourne Stars medical team after he fell down unconscious and took him to hospital via ambulance.

Melbourne Stars took to Twitter and stated that Sam Harper was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"Club Statement: Sam Harper was struck in the head whilst batting at training this evening at the MCG and subsequently taken to hospital in a stable condition. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. The club will provide further updates when they come to hand." Stars tweeted.

Melbourne Stars training session was immediately called off after Sam Harper's scary incident at MCG. Harper will go undergo scans and further treatment to his injury. Previously, wicketkeeper-batter suffered concussion and had to be taken to hospital during BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in January 2020.

Shadows of Phil Hughes haunted Melbourne Stars

Since the tragic death of Australian batter Phil Hughes in November 2014, Australia cricket have taken a swift action on my injury which related to head. Hughes died few days after the ball was struck on his head during Sheffield Shield match at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27, 2014.

In Harper's case, Melbourne Stars medical team didn't waste any time and immediately took him to nearby hospital for scans and further treatment to his head.

Sam Harper has been part of Big Bash League since 2016. He played for Melbourne Renegades from 2018 to 2022 before rejoining to his first franchise Melbourne Stars ahead of 2023/24 season of the BBL. Harper has scored 1470 runs, including 10 half-centuries, at an average of 20.70 in 80 matches.

Peter Handscomb likely to drafted as a replacement for Harper

Meanwhile, Australian middle-order batter Peter Handscomb is likely to be drafted in as a replacement for Sam Harper by Melbourne Stars.

Handscomb doesn't have a BBL contract for the ongoing season of the tournament as he is set to play grade cricket for his club side St. Kitts in Melbourne. The 31-year-old has been named as captain for Cricket Australia XI in a three-day match against West Indies in Adelaide, starting on Tuesday.

Peter Handscomb was part of Big Bash League from 2012 to 2013. He played nine seasons for Melbourne Stars (2012-2020) before playing two seasons at Hobart Hurricanes.

Handscomb played three matches for Melbourne Renegades as a replacement player in the last season of the Big Bash League.