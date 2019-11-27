Australian cricketers pay touching tribute to Phil Hughes

No cricketing fan can forget the period between November 25-27, 2014, as during that period, batsman Phillip Hughes passed away under tragic circumstances.

On his fifth death anniversary, several Australian cricketers decided to pay tribute to the former opening batsman.

Number one ranked ICC Test batsman Steve Smith posted an old picture of him and Hughes from their New South Wales playing days on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Miss you bro #408".