 BBL 2023-24: Aaron Finch Retires From Big Bash League, Likely To Quit T20 Cricket
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Aaron Finch to retire from BBL | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from Big Bash League ahead of the clash between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday, January 4. The 37-year-old will bid adieu to BBL following the conclusion of the ongoing season of the tournament.

Aaron Finch has been part of Melbourne Renegades since the inception of the Big Bash League in 2011. He led the team to maiden BBL triumph in 2018-19 season of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Renegades and Hurricanes, Aaron Finch confirmed his retirement from his illustrious BBL career after the conclusion of the ongoing season of the tournament.

"There’ve been some real lows but great highs (too), and I’ve loved every bit of the journey.” former Melbourne Renegades captain said.

"No moment can compare to winning the BBL title. That, for me, was very special, and something I'll remember. I'm really proud to have played at one club for the entirety of my career. The Renegades have been a huge part of my life, and I'm so grateful for everything they've given me.

"To everyone who's been part of the journey with me - our members, fans, supporters, my team-mates and all who have had a part to play at the club at all levels - thank you." Finch added.

Aaron Finch is currently part of Melbourne Renegades' Playing XI, but the team may give him a chance to play in his final BBL match on January 13.

