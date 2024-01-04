 'Your Hindi Is Too Good': Nikhil Chaudhary Praises Brett Lee During BBL Fixture; Watch
'Your Hindi Is Too Good': Nikhil Chaudhary Praises Brett Lee During BBL Fixture; Watch

Hobart Hurricanes cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary heaped praise Brett Lee during the BBL fixture in Melbourne on Thursday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Nikhil Chaudhary and Brett Lee. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hobart Hurricanes batter Nikhil Chaudhary was amazed by former Australian speedster Brett Lee's hindi when the latter communicated to him in the language during the BBL fixture against the Melbourne Renegades. Chaudhary, who hails from India, is only the 2nd male cricketer to feature in the BBL after Unmukt Chand.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as when Chaudhary was fielding near the boundary. Lee greeted him and started the conversation, saying:

'Aap Kaise Ho?' Main Hindi thoda thoda. Aapse milke khushi hoye.' (How are you? I'm speaking Hindi in bits and pieces. It was nice to meet you.)

The 27-year-old Hobart Hurricanes batter responded by thanking and Lee and stated:

'Dhanyavaad. Your hindi is too good mate.'

Playing his first Big Bash League season, Chaudhary has done decently, scoring 72 runs in 5 matches at 36, striking at 153.19. The Renegades have set a target of 148 in 20 overs as Jordan Cox top-scored with 47 off 36 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and as many sixes.

"I really wanted to crack the IPL and also play for India" - Nikhil Chaudhary

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Chaudhary revealed that Yuvraj Singh is one his biggest inspirations and credited his approach for developing his own batting.

"I learned a lot of things from him, like how to build an innings, tackle big targets and how to go deep into the innings. I knew my capability of scoring runs at any stage of the game. I really wanted to crack the IPL and also play for India."

