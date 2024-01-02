BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan Revokes His NOC

Afghanistan's spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, is set to depart from Melbourne as his participation in Big Bash League (BBL 13) abruptly concludes.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revoked his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the tournament, leading to his early departure from the Melbourne Renegades.

Mujeeb was absent from Melbourne Renegades' recent match against the Melbourne Stars, having flown back home due to the sudden change in his NOC status.

A Renegades spokesperson stated, "Mujeeb's time with the Melbourne Renegades in BBL13 has unfortunately come to an end. Due to a recent change in his NOC, his tournament ended earlier than anticipated, and he flew home this evening."

Mujeeb vs ACB

The conflict between Mujeeb and the ACB arose when the cricketer, along with teammates Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, requested exclusion from the central contract for 2024.

This move led to disciplinary actions by the ACB, as the players were accused of prioritising personal interests in commercial leagues over national responsibilities.

ACB takes action against rebel player

In response to the players' request, the ACB decided to take disciplinary measures, leading to Mujeeb's NOC being revoked and his subsequent departure from the BBL.

While Naveen and Farooqi expressed their desire to play for Afghanistan, they were included in the national team squad for the ongoing three-match T20I series against UAE.

The series is currently levelled, with UAE securing a victory in the second T20I after Afghanistan's triumph in the opening match.