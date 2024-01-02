 BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan Revokes His NOC
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan Revokes His NOC

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan Revokes His NOC

Mujeeb Ur Rahman missed Melbourne Renegades' match against the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday as he flew back home after the ACB revoked his NOC to play in BBL 13.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Afghanistan's spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, is set to depart from Melbourne as his participation in Big Bash League (BBL 13) abruptly concludes.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revoked his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the tournament, leading to his early departure from the Melbourne Renegades.

Mujeeb was absent from Melbourne Renegades' recent match against the Melbourne Stars, having flown back home due to the sudden change in his NOC status.

A Renegades spokesperson stated, "Mujeeb's time with the Melbourne Renegades in BBL13 has unfortunately come to an end. Due to a recent change in his NOC, his tournament ended earlier than anticipated, and he flew home this evening."

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'Absolute Pleasure Meeting This Little Guy', Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Cherishes Young Fan's...
article-image

Mujeeb vs ACB

The conflict between Mujeeb and the ACB arose when the cricketer, along with teammates Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, requested exclusion from the central contract for 2024.

This move led to disciplinary actions by the ACB, as the players were accused of prioritising personal interests in commercial leagues over national responsibilities.

ACB takes action against rebel player

In response to the players' request, the ACB decided to take disciplinary measures, leading to Mujeeb's NOC being revoked and his subsequent departure from the BBL.

While Naveen and Farooqi expressed their desire to play for Afghanistan, they were included in the national team squad for the ongoing three-match T20I series against UAE.

The series is currently levelled, with UAE securing a victory in the second T20I after Afghanistan's triumph in the opening match.

Read Also
BBL 2023-24: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Excluded From Melbourne Renegades Squad After Change In NOC
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...