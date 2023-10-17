CWC 2023: 'Absolute Pleasure Meeting This Little Guy', Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Cherishes Young Fan's Emotion As Afghanistan Create History

Emotional fan meets and hugs Mujeeb Ur Rahman | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was overwhelmed by the emotion showed by the young Delhi boy following their historic victory over England on Sunday, stating that he was from Delhi. He equally thanked the crowd for their unrelenting support in the city and hopes to have it in the near future too.

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Reaches Bengaluru Ahead Of Clash vs Australia

Afghanistan clinched a historic win over England on a two-paced surface in Delhi, beating the Englishmen for the first time in any format. Mujeeb and Rashid Khan were the chief destroyers as they snared three wickets each to bowl England out for 215 while defending 284. However, a young fan crying hugging Mujeeb caught the attention of the social media users.

In his official account on X, the 22-year-old clarified that he was from Delhi, contrary to people assuming he belonged to Afghanistan. He wrote:

"It’s not afghani boy it’s one young Indian boy so happy for ur win It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the love and support is overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and we can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future thanks for love Delhi."

It’s not afghani boy it’s one young Indian boy so happy for ur win It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)💙Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the… pic.twitter.com/bUYh7BDowx — Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) October 17, 2023

Read Also CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History

Afghanistan openers set the tone for the match-winning total:

Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the tone as they stitched a 114-run partnership. England hit back with wickets; however, keeper-batter Ikram Alikhil struck a half-century and added some precious runs with Mujeeb and Rashid.

The victory against England was also Afghanistan's only 2nd World Cup victory, having beaten Scotland in 2015 for their first.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)