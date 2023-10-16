CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
England lost to Zimbabwe by 9 runs in the 1992 World Cup edition, chasing a paltry 135.
Ireland pulled off a stunning run-chase against England in Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup. The 328 scored by Ireland was then the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.
Bangladesh had secured their first World Cup win over England by successfully chasing down 226 from a precarious position of 169-8.
Bangladesh stunned England once again in the 2015 World Cup, winning by 15 runs to knock Eoin Morgan and co. out of the tournament.
Although Sri Lanka are an established cricketing nation, they were weaker compared to England in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka managed only 232 on the board, but managed to win by 20 runs.
The 2023 World Cup saw Afghanistan winning against England as they spun a web around the defending champions to win by 69 runs.
In the 2022 T20 World Cup, England lost to Ireland in a rain-hit encounter.
The Netherlands defeated England in the 2009 T20 World Cup in the final delivery of the innings.
By losing to Afghanistan, England also became the first side to lose at least once to all Test-playing nations.
