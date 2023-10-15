ICC World Cup 2023: Best Batting Performances So Far

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Rachin Ravindra struck an unbeaten 123 on his World Cup debut against New Zealand in Ahmedabad as they successfully chased down 283.
(Credits: Twitter)
England opener Dawid Malan hammered 140 against Bangladesh in Dharamshala to propel his side to a match-winning score of 364.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli made a match-winning 85 against Australia in Chennai under intense pressure as India crumbled to 2-3 in pursuit of 200.
(Credits: Twitter)
KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 97 against Australia in Chennai, sharing a match-winning partnership of 165 with Virat Kohli.
(Credits: Twitter)
After a duck against Australia, Rohit Sharma returned to form and hammered 131 against Afgahnistan as India chased down 272.
(Credits: Twitter)
Aiden Markram smashed the fastest World Cup hundred (49 balls) as South Africa racked up 428 against Sri Lanka.
(Credits: Twitter)
South African Quinton de Kock scored a gritty match-winning ton against Australia on a two-paced surface in Lucknow.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kusal Mendis' 65-ball 100 meant the fastest ton by a Sri Lankan in a World Cup match. However, it resulted in a loss as Pakistan chased down 345 successfully.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 131 against Sri Lanka to help Pakistan register the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.
(Credits: Twitter)
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi played a spirited innings of 80 against India in Delhi, propelling Afghanistan to 272. It was later bettered by Rohit Sharma's 131.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!