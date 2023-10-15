ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Reaches Bengaluru Ahead Of Clash vs Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

The Pakistan cricket team landed in Bengaluru this evening

The players had a grim look on their faces but tried to cheer up for the camera

Bengaluru is the third city which will host the Pakistan team after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan and the Netherlands before running into India

Babar Azam returned to form with the bat but still couldn't save his team from their first defeat of ICC World Cup 2023

India stretched their record vs Pakistan to 8-0 in ODI World Cups after the 7-wicket win in Ahmedabad

Pakistan will play their next match against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20

The M Chinnaswamy stadium is yet to host a match in this World Cup