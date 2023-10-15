ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Reaches Bengaluru Ahead Of Clash vs Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
The Pakistan cricket team landed in Bengaluru this evening
The players had a grim look on their faces but tried to cheer up for the camera
Bengaluru is the third city which will host the Pakistan team after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan and the Netherlands before running into India
Babar Azam returned to form with the bat but still couldn't save his team from their first defeat of ICC World Cup 2023
India stretched their record vs Pakistan to 8-0 in ODI World Cups after the 7-wicket win in Ahmedabad
Pakistan will play their next match against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20
The M Chinnaswamy stadium is yet to host a match in this World Cup