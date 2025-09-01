 Watch: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Coach After Massive Brawl Breaks Out After Leagues Cup Final
Watch: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Coach After Massive Brawl Breaks Out After Leagues Cup Final

Watch: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Coach After Massive Brawl Breaks Out After Leagues Cup Final

The players from both sides started shoving each other, and punches were reportedly exchanged, with security and staff struggling to separate the two camps.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Image: X

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders went out of control after the full-time whistle, with Luis Suarez at the centre of an ugly post-match brawl. Following Miami’s crushing 0-3 defeat in the final, Suarez stormed across the pitch and put 20-year-old Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas in a headlock as the Sounders players celebrated their victory.

The moment of frustration escalated further as players from both sides started shoving each other and punches were reportedly exchanged, with security and staff struggling to separate the two camps.

But the most disturbing moment came shortly after. According to Dailymail Suarez spit at Seattle Sounders coach while being pulled away from the incident. The member refused to engage in conversation escalating tensions further and may have provoked the veteran forward's reaction.

Seattle Sounders down star studded Inter Miami squad

Coming ot the match, Seattle Sounders outclassed a star-studded Inter Miami team featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and other former European stars. Goals from Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan (via penalty), and Paul Rothrock sealed a commanding 3-0 win.

Will Suarez be penalised?

The incident could lead to serious disciplinary action for Suarez. Neither Inter Miami nor MLS officials have released an official statement yet, but the league is expected to review the footage and respond swiftly. If confirmed, the spitting and violent conduct could result in a multi-game suspension or even a fine.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker in the past has flirted with controversy on the pitch. He was banned for eight matches and fined by the English FA in 2011 for making racist remarks toward Manchester United’s Patrice Evra. Suarez later refused to shake Evra’s hand in a highly charged Premier League meeting.

During the 2014 World Cup, he was suspended for four months after biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini - the third biting incident of his career. He had also previously bitten Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic while playing for Liverpool

