Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report

Alexander Isak is expected to join Liverpool from Newcastle United in a £130 million deal (approx ₹15 Billion), making him one of the most high-profile additions of the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Following months of opposition from Newcastle, the transfer was reportedly approved late Sunday night by the Magpies' Saudi-backed ownership. Newcastle decided to reduce their asking price even though they had previously held out for a £150 million valuation.

Alexander Isak set for Liverpool move

On Monday, Isak shared a post stating ' It Was Always Liverpool'.The 24-year-old striker is set to sign a six-year deal with Liverpool. Earlier, Isak's absence caused a stir because he had missed the Magpies' preseason tour due to an injury. The Swedish striker's desire to leave St. James' Park was heightened when he publicly accused the Newcastle hierarchy of breaking promises in a statement earlier this month.

During his time at Newcastle Isak netted 23 Premier League goals last season, propelling the magpies to a fifth-place finish and Champions League qualification. He also scored in the League Cup final against Liverpool, helping them secure their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Has Newcastle signd Isak's replacement?

Despite sanctioning Isak's departure, Newcastle aren’t sitting idle. They recently completed a club-record £69 million deal for Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, addressing their urgent need for attacking reinforcements after missing out on multiple targets earlier in the window.

Newcastle are also trying to sign a striker to replace Callum Wilson, who left on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. They have seen multiple bids rejected for Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves' Jorgen Strand-Larsen this summer.

How will Liverpool attack look like with inclusion of Isak?

Isak will become the latest addition to an attacking Liverpool frontline. He will be joining the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, and rising teenage star Rio Ngumoha.