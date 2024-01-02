Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL Game

Indian man proposing to his girlfriend during BBL game. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 23rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) on January 2nd, 2024 between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the MCG witnessed a surreal among the spectators. An man went down on one knee for his girlfriend and proposed to her, leaving the remaining spectators and the anchor on the screen in surprise. The video of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the anchor was among the spectators and interviewed a random spectator to capture fan experience. With the couple supporting different sides, the anchor anticipated fights between the two. After answering that smartly, the man suddenly got down to his knee, keeping in mind the occasion and put the ring on her finger.

What better place to propose than the @MCG? 💍



Congratulations to this lovely couple 🙌#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1pANUOXmu3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024

Melbourne Stars pick up an easy eight-wicket win in a rain-marred match:

Meanwhile, the Stars emerged triumphant after keeping the Renegades to 97 in a 14-over contest due to showers. Except for Marcus Stoinis, the 6 other bowlers managed at least one wicket each. With the bat, Thomas Rogers was quick to get off the blocks with a 34-ball 42, consisting of 6 boundaries.

After picking up a wicket in his 3 economical overs, Maxwell blasted 32 off 15 deliveries and stayed till the end with Rogers to take the Stars over the line. In what was his 100th BBL match, Maxwell also earned the Player of the Match award. Stars are currently 3rd in the points table with 4 wins in 7 matches, while the Renegades have slipped to the bottom of the points table with 5 losses in 6 games.