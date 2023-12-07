BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: ‘Nobody Wants To Get Out Knowingly’, Mehidy Hasan Defends Mushfiqur Rahim Amid Handling The Ball Controversy

Mushfiqur Rahim handling the ball | Credits: Twitter

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan defended his teammate and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim after the latter suffered a rare dismissal for handling the ball on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rahim became the first Bangladesh batter and the ninth overall to be dismissed for obstructing the field in international cricket. The incident happened in the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings batting. Mushfiqur Rahim defended a rising delivery from New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

The ball landed and it was nearing the stumps when the veteran Bangladesh batter ended up handling the ball rather than keeping it away from stumps. New Zealand appealed for his dismissal and eventually, Rahim was signalled out by the umpire for obstructing the field.

Hasan clarifies Rahim’s intention for handling the ball

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mehidy Hasan clarified that Mushfiqur Rahim didn’t have any intention to obstruct the field.

“Look this one was not intentional, it just happened with the flow. Nobody wants to get out knowingly. There are a lot of things going around at the back of the mind during different situations in a game.” as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh all-rounder added that how his team was on the wrong side of the luck post successfully ‘timed-out’ Angelo Mathews in the World Cup 2023. “In the World Cup, we got a timed-out dismissal against a Sri Lankan batter in our favour but today what happened with Mushfiq bhai, it all happened in a flow."

“When I am batting after playing a shot and when the ball is coming near the stumps, have to make quick decisions about what you can do and what you can't. Certainly, he didn't do that intentionally." Hasan said at the press conference.

Bangladesh dismantle New Zealand batting line-up

Bangladesh performed exceptionally well with the ball after managing to 172 runs on the board in the first innings. The hosts restricted Kiwis to 55/5 at the end of Day 1 of the second Test. They picked wickets of Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Bundell.

Mehidy Hasan scalped three wickets while conceding just 17 runs in six overs. New Zealand are currently trailing 117 runs, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 12 and 5 respectively.