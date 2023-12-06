'I'll Play IPL Until I Can't Walk': RCB All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Hails Indian Premier League

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell heaped praise on the Indian Premier League and pledged his life-long committment towards the cash-rich tournament as a player.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” said Maxwell during a recent interaction after having a week of well-deserved rest behind him.

Maxwell has been one of the breakout stars of the IPL ever since he made his debut in the league in 2012 with Delhi Daredevils.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been," the explosive all-rounder further said.

The 35-year-old is one of the all-time greats of the IPL with 2719 runs and 31 wickets in 125 T20s. Maxwell has played for Delhi, Mumbai Indians (213) and Kings XI Punjab (2014–2017, 2020) before he was snapped up by RCB in 2021.

"You are rubbing shoulders with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli for two months, talking to them while watching other games.

"It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for. Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin," he added.