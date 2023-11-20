 Travis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At 'Indian' Fans After AUS Win CWC 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTravis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At 'Indian' Fans After AUS Win CWC 2023

Travis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At 'Indian' Fans After AUS Win CWC 2023

Indian cricket fans later took to social media to target the wives of players like Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the World Cup final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Australian cricketers and their families are being targeted by a section of Indian fans after Pat Cummins's team won the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Australia stunned Team India in the final to silence the 1.3 lakh fans supporting and cheering for the Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But they also broke a billion-plus hearts as they defeated the best team in the tournament which had remained unbeaten in 10 consecutive ODIs before they met the Aussies in the summit clash.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Pat Cummins Left Standing Alone After Receiving World Cup Trophy;...
article-image

Indian cricket fans later took to social media to target the wives of players like Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the final for his sublime 137 during Australia's 241-run chase.

Maxwell 's wife Vini Raman, who has her roots in South India, even took to her Instagram account to reply back to all those who have been abusing and threatening her for supporting the Aussies despite being an Indian.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Travis Head Breaks A Billion-Plus Hearts As Australia Stun India To Lift...
article-image

"Cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your plays in #nobrainer.

"Take a chill pill and direct the outrage towards more important world issues," Raman wrote on her Instagram story.

Some Indian fans didn't even spare Head's one-year-old daughter, who received rape threats along with her mother Jessica Davies.

The World Cup win was Australia's sixth in one-day international cricket after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They also broke trend of home teams lifting the cup after winning the title in India.

Team India meanwhile, will have to wait another year to launch another bid for an ICC title which they haven't won in the last 10 years.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey To Glenn Maxwell, Duo Embrace After Team...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Posts Bizarre Tweet After India Lose CWC 2023, Says Team 'Would've Won If...

Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Posts Bizarre Tweet After India Lose CWC 2023, Says Team 'Would've Won If...

Travis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At...

Travis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At...

Video: Kanpur Cops Guard Kuldeep Yadav's House After India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia In CWC...

Video: Kanpur Cops Guard Kuldeep Yadav's House After India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia In CWC...

'Will Bounce Back': Mohammed Shami Thankful To PM Modi For Visiting Indian Dressing Room After World...

'Will Bounce Back': Mohammed Shami Thankful To PM Modi For Visiting Indian Dressing Room After World...

Tragic! Tirupati Engineer Dies Of Heart Attack After Watching Videos Of Rohit Sharma In Tears Post...

Tragic! Tirupati Engineer Dies Of Heart Attack After Watching Videos Of Rohit Sharma In Tears Post...