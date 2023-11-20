Travis Head's Wife & Daughter Get Rape Threats; Glenn Maxwell's Spouse Vini Raman Hits Back At 'Indian' Fans After AUS Win CWC 2023

Australian cricketers and their families are being targeted by a section of Indian fans after Pat Cummins's team won the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Australia stunned Team India in the final to silence the 1.3 lakh fans supporting and cheering for the Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But they also broke a billion-plus hearts as they defeated the best team in the tournament which had remained unbeaten in 10 consecutive ODIs before they met the Aussies in the summit clash.

Indian cricket fans later took to social media to target the wives of players like Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the final for his sublime 137 during Australia's 241-run chase.

Maxwell 's wife Vini Raman, who has her roots in South India, even took to her Instagram account to reply back to all those who have been abusing and threatening her for supporting the Aussies despite being an Indian.

"Cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your plays in #nobrainer.

"Take a chill pill and direct the outrage towards more important world issues," Raman wrote on her Instagram story.

Some Indian fans didn't even spare Head's one-year-old daughter, who received rape threats along with her mother Jessica Davies.

The World Cup win was Australia's sixth in one-day international cricket after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They also broke trend of home teams lifting the cup after winning the title in India.

Team India meanwhile, will have to wait another year to launch another bid for an ICC title which they haven't won in the last 10 years.