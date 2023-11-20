IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Pat Cummins Left Standing Alone After Receiving World Cup Trophy; Netizens Left In Splits

Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Australian captain Pat Cummins received widespread praise for his leadership nous during the 2023 World Cup final, it also took an amusing turn as he was left on the stage with the trophy alone for a few seconds. With Cummins waiting for his teammates to celebrate, the netizens trolled him as the 30-year-old wore a sheepish grin.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra and Australia's deputy minister Richard Marles left the stage after handing over the decorated trophy to Cummins. With the other Aussie players waiting to shake hands with Modi, the right-arm speedster had a bemused smile. Eventually, his teammates went to the stage to join in the celebration.

Dont show a clipped post. Modiji congratulated the Captain and then the whole team. Fake news pic.twitter.com/NLE2LXNEVU — Dr Poornima🚩🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) November 19, 2023

It was fake news that Modi left Pat Cummins standing alone.



Mod congratulated the Captain and then the whole team



See the unedited video https://t.co/vQKhhM8pd0 — T VENKATESH (@TTvenkatesh1968) November 20, 2023

From Sharad Pawar being hackled by the winning team to Modi ji giving trophy to the embarrassed and alone Cummins, we have come a long way.

Only takeaway from today's ruins.🥲🫣 https://t.co/iNxCrvYkHR — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) November 19, 2023

Is Pat Cummins standing alone while the fireworks went off without the rest of the team to celebrate lifting the trophy



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Riaz 🇿🇦🇵🇸🔰 (@RiazHamed2) November 19, 2023

modiji was like atmanirbhar bano and left cummins alone with the trophy https://t.co/aeIvXXhu1r — stuart broad apologist 🇵🇸 (@cricketpun_duh) November 19, 2023

Pat Cummins brings out his best with the ball in the final:

Cummins, who came into the World Cup with not much ODI matches under his belt recently, had struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. However, the 30-year-old turned on his A game on Sunday in Ahmedabad on a tacky pitch, notably nipping out Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

In the process, the New South Wales cricketer has joined an elite list of Australian captains to win a 50-over World Cup, with Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Clarke being the others. It's worth noting that Cummins had also won the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June.