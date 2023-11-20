IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Have Some Respect,' Netizens Slam Mitchell Marsh For Placing His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was allegedly seen disrespecting the coveted World Cup trophy on November 19th (Sunday) after a convincing seven-wicket victory over India in Ahmedabad. In a picture that surfaced on social media, the West Australian was seen keeping his feet on the trophy and copped criticism from the netizens.

Marsh, who was also part of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad, made a quick-fire run-a-ball 15 on Sunday before nicking one off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling behind the stumps to KL Rahul. The seam-bowling all-rounder also bowled two economical overs, conceding only 5 runs as Australia restricted the hosts to a gettable 240 in the final.

Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n2oViCDgna — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Mitchell Marsh's photo after the 2023 World Cup final:

Have some respect for the world cup man 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻



Look how God of cricket 🏏 respects the coveted trophy. pic.twitter.com/wu8I9IwhA5 — Esha Srivastav🇮🇳🚩 (@EshaSanju15) November 20, 2023

They don't deserve this trophy 🏆 if they don't have respect for this

Shame on you Mitchell marsh 🤐😈https://t.co/XD14jRdTPx — GORDXROHIT (@gordxrohit) November 20, 2023

Have some respect towards WC Trophy !! Please — Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) November 20, 2023

Disrespect for World cup 😒👎🏻💔 — தளபதி ரிஷி ツ (@ThalapathiRISHI) November 20, 2023

Mitchell marsh Disrespectful>>> — Piyush (@piyushmaybe) November 20, 2023

Dude that’s World Cup respect please🙏🏻 — Manu (@virat_facts) November 20, 2023

Travis Head cracks a century as Australia inflict first defeat on India in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, Australia's debatable decision to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium paid rich dividends as Pat Cummins and co. restricted an in-form Indian batting unit on a slow surface to 240 in 50 overs. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took 2 wickets each, while Mitchell Starc finished with 3.

Australia suffered an early jolt to their run-chase, losing 3 wickets with only 47 on the board. Nevertheless, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne played calmly from that stage, adding 192, with the former falling when the tourists need only 2 runs to win. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs as the other players stormed onto the field.

