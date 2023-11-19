'Stand With You Today And Always': PM Modi Consoles Team India After World Cup Final Loss vs Australia

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others watches the ICC Men?s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. | PTI

Australia on Sunday defeated India by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the ICC ODI World Cup title for the sixth time in history.

Team India, the only team to have remained undefeated throughout the tournament before the final, witnessed a heartbreaking end to their World Cup 2023 campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in attendance at the Ahmedabad stadium during the latter half of the match, took to X to console the Indian team.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM Modi wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to X to lend support to the Indian cricket team after the loss.

"Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one. Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory," Gandhi said.

Match summary

Chasing a below-par score of 241 for victory, Australia rode on 137 from opener Travis Head and an unbeaten 58 from Marnus Labuschagne to reach the target in 43 overs to silence the 1.3 lakh spectators present in the venue, just like Pat Cummins had said before the final.

Head got great support from Labuschagne at the other end as the duo stitched a192-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take Australia to victory in their 8th World Cup final.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami tried their best to bring India back into the game with their fiery first spells in which they removed David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith in quick succession to reduce Australia to 47 for 3 in the powerplay.

But Head and Labuschagne ensured there were no more blemishes as the pitch eased out for batting and the duo made merry on it.

Bumrah bagged a couple of scalps while Shami took one but the rest went wicketless which ended all hopes of an Indian victory after a disappointing batting performance in the first half.

Failure to launch

But the rest of the batters in the Indian lineup struggled to keep up the tempo which eventually led to India's downfall. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's 67-run partnership looked promising but once that was broken by Cummins, it all went downhill from India.

Rahul top-scored with 66 while Kohli made 54 but the lack of contributions from the others made it nearly impossible for India to post a winning total and they got bowled out for 240 in 50 overs.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with 3 wickets while Cummins and Hazlewood took two each. Spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell contributed with a wicket each.

